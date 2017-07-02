Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick engaged

Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick
Posted by Cover Media on July 2, 2017 at 2:30 pm
Quentin and Daniela have been dating since 2009, after meeting in Israel.

Quentin Tarantino is engaged to Israeli singer and model Daniela Pick.

The pair has been dating on and off since 2009, with filmmaker Quentin getting down on one knee last week (ends25Jun17) to pop the question.

Speaking to website Ynet, Daniela confirmed the happy news.

"It's true. We're very happy and excited," she beamed.

Daniela's father, prominent Israeli singer and composer Svika Pick, also shared his excitement.

"Yes, there is joy in our family," he told Israeli magazine Pnai Plus. "They got engaged. We have wished them mazel tov (congratulations)."

The Twitter account for New Beverly Cinema movie theater in Los Angeles, which Quentin owns, also shared the news.

"Quentin Tarantino engaged to Israeli Daniela Pick," the message read, followed by a diamond ring emoji.

The 54-year-old met Daniela, 33, when he was in Israel promoting 2009 movie Inglourious Basterds.

The Pulp Fiction director has never been married, and previously revealed he didn't know if he ever would.

"I'm not saying that I'll never get married or have a kid before I'm 60. But I've made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time to make movies," he stated. "Here's the thing. When I'm doing a movie, I'm not doing anything else. It's all about the movie. I don't have a wife. I don't have a kid. Nothing can get in my way. The whole world can go to hell and burst into flames. I don't care."

© Cover Media

