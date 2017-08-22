R.J. Mitte breaks heel in river jump

Share

R.J. Mitte wants more action roles.

Breaking Bad star R.J. Mitte recently broke his heel by jumping into a shallow river.

The actor, who has mild cerebral palsy but still lives an action-packed life, arrived for a recent interview with British newspaper The Times wearing a cast and using crutches.

He revealed he had broken his heel by attempting to jump into a river which wasn't as deep as he thought, saying, "I knew it was shallow - but not that shallow."

The star had to exaggerate his cerebral palsy, a condition which impairs movement and co-ordination, to play Walter White, Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's drug dealing chemistry teacher in Breaking Bad.

R.J. appeared on Bear Grylls' survival show Celebrity Island and successfully completed many of the tough challenges expected of contestants. However, he admitted his desire to live life to the full regularly results in him getting injured.

"I'm always breaking something," he explained. "I've broken all my toes, I've broken three fingers on each hand, I've broken my ribs, I've fractured both my legs, I've had concussions..."

In 2015, he also suffered minor injuries after the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) he was riding with his uncle hit a ditch and overturned, leaving him with a lump on his forehead, bruising, and a cut above his eyelid.

Despite his injuries, the 25-year-old wants to take on more physical roles.

"I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing today if it wasn't for Breaking Bad," he added. "But I want to do more action stuff."

To that end, he recently signed up to star in new movie Triumph, in which he plays Mike, a student who strives to overcome his cerebral palsy to win a place on his high school's wrestling team.

