R. Kelly 'alarmed and disturbed' by sex cult accusations

The singer is determined to clear his name in the latest scandal.

R&B veteran R. Kelly is "alarmed and disturbed" by allegations suggesting he is the leader of an abusive sex cult.

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker hit headlines on Monday (17Jul17) after it was revealed the parents of an aspiring singer, who met the 50-year-old when she was 19, had filed a police report in Georgia amid concerns for their daughter's wellbeing after she embarked on a relationship with Kelly.

According to BuzzFeed News, the parents have not seen their daughter since December (16), and they believe Kelly has been keeping her as part of a "cult", accusing him of being "abusive" and "controlling" towards their child.

The mother and father of another girl, who met Kelly when she was 17, have offered up similar allegations to the outlet, as it emerged six women have reportedly been living in a guest house at the star's home in Duluth, Georgia, and at a recording studio in Chicago, Illinois.

Kelly's lawyer, Linda Mensch, firmly denied the allegations in a statement issued to BuzzFeed News, questioning why "folks would persist in defaming a great artist who loves his fans, works 24/7, and takes care of all of the people in his life".

Now another representative for the singer, full name Robert Kelly, has slammed suggestions he has been subjecting the females to sex slavery.

"Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him," reads a new statement released to TMZ.com. "Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."

Authorities in both Georgia and Illinois previously conducted welfare checks on one woman following a complaint from her parents, but reportedly found nothing illegal.

It's the latest scandal Kelly has faced. He was previously acquitted of 21 counts of child pornography in 2008, six years after video footage emerged appearing to show the singer urinating on an underaged girl.

Kelly was also previously accused of illegally marrying tragic R&B beauty Aaliyah when she was just 15.

