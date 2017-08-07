R. Kelly disputes reports of cancelled shows

Share

Three shows have been listed as no longer going ahead, despite Kelly's claims.

Embattled singer R. Kelly is urging fans not to "believe the hype" after disputing reports suggesting he has cancelled a series of concerts due to poor ticket sales.

Representatives for the Ignition (Remix) hitmaker were recently said to have pulled gigs in Louisiana and Texas, scheduled for this month (Aug17), with the dates in question listed as "cancelled" on Ticketmaster.com.

The news emerged days after Kelly, 50, hit headlines for allegedly coercing a number of young women into sexual relationships as part of a purported 'sex cult' - accusations he has vehemently denied.

On Friday (04Aug17), Kelly addressed the rumors of axed shows in a video post on Instagram, hours before he was set to play in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

"I want to thank all the fans for coming out and supporting me," he said. "I want everybody in the world to know, ain't no tours (sic) cancelled, man. Despite what you hear, don't believe the hype. I haven't cancelled not one show (sic). I'm ready to get it in tonight."

Meanwhile, officials in Georgia are said to be seeking to scrap Kelly's 25 August (17) show at Wolf Creek Amphitheater as a result of local protests over the 'sex cult' allegations.

The controversy has refused to go away, with the parents of one of Kelly's lovers, Joycelyn Savage, hiring attorneys in a bid to have their daughter returned home, even though the 21-year-old has insisted she is "totally fine" and "happy".

In a previous statement to the New York Post's Page Six, Kelly's publicist Trevian Kutti slammed the allegations, insisting the singer would "work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name".

