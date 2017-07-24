Ralph Lauren taps Jessica Chastain for fragrance campaign

Share

The new scent, Woman, is the first female release in nearly a decade.

Jessica Chastain is the face of Ralph Lauren’s new female fragrance.

The Zero Dark Thirty actress stuns in the imagery for perfume Woman, which marks the first female release in nine years. The fashion house’s last offering, Notorious, hit shelves in 2008.

Woman will hopefully boost Ralph Lauren’s presence in the women’s fragrance market, as the brand already has a strong footing with men’s scents.

“We’re living in a time where femininity and masculinity are being redefined,” Jessica, who poses in a black suit and open collared white shirt in one shot, told WWD.

“It used to be that feminine meant only to be soft and kind, but now we understand that being feminine also can mean being successful and being ambitious and being intelligent in addition to kind and compassionate. Femininity is whatever a person defines for themselves. It’s moved away from this old-fashioned notion of what a woman is.”

Woman mixes both typically feminine and masculine smells together, and is encased in a flask-shaped bottle with gold detailing.

Speaking about the perfume, designer Ralph explained that he has always loved strong women.

“Fragrance is the most personal expression of a woman’s beauty and my new fragrance has a masculine note with a feminine sensuality that plays to the duality of my modern woman,” he detailed. “I have always been attracted to the woman with her hair blowing in the wind, a natural beauty who will walk into a glamorous black tie event wearing a man’s tuxedo.

“She’s not afraid to be vulnerable but has an inner strength that is serene and quiet, yet powerful in its integrity.”

Double Oscar-nominee Jessica, 40, is only the second female celebrity ever tapped to appear in a Ralph Lauren fragrance campaign; Penelope Cruz preciously fronted the imagery for Glamourous.

© Cover Media