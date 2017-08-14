Rapper MC Lyte weds

Share

Rapper MC Lyte tied the knot with her fiance in Jamaica over the weekend (12-13Aug17).

The Ruffneck hitmaker, real name Lana Moorer, wed U.S. Marine Corps veteran John Wyche at the Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort in Montego Bay, where friend and singer Kelly Price serenaded the couple during the nuptials.

"It was so beautiful and a fairytale," she tells Essence magazine. "I got my king."

The ceremony was attended by many of the couple's famous friends, including rapper YoYo, Niatia 'Lil Mama' Kirkland, and SWV's Coko.

"It's incredible so many people came out to support our union," Wyche says. "We are starting out with a strong foundation. A few months into getting to know Lana I knew I wanted this woman as my wife."

MC Lyte and her new husband met online and announced they were dating in January (17). They became engaged in May (17).

The 46-year-old spent several years as a single woman, but knew John was the one for her after an intimate conversation.

"It was one day while we were talking and I kind of looked in his eyes and I was like, 'Oh my God, so much honesty and truth in his eyes'," she told Essence in May. "My biggest thing with dating ever was the ability to be open and I can totally just let go with him."

She also urged women to be more aware of who they are if they want to find love.

"Just being alone, being single in Los Angeles, California (opened my eyes to that)," she continued. "That is a hard thing to do for a black woman, to date and it be authentic and true. So I think when you're present and you're aware, it opens you up."

