Rappers Rza and Power relaunching Wu-Tang Clan clothing line

Rapper Power will serve as an historic creative consultant for the brand.

Wu-Tang Clan are relaunching their iconic Wu Wear clothing brand.

Group members Rza and Power have teamed up with bosses at Live Nation's Merchandise division to re-release the line later this year (17).

"Just like Wu Tang Clan's Music, Wu Wear Brand has stood the test of time for the primary fact of its uniqueness," Rza says. "Being a sound and style that's hip hop in its foundation, it has evolved to be a subculture of its own. The spirit and swag that the brand invokes has been inspirational to multiple generations across a diverse spectrum.

"Although there have been pirates who've sought to imitate the brand, there's nothing like the real thing and this official relaunch by the founders will be just that - the real Wu Wear/Wu-Tang brand."

Power, real name Oliver Grant, will serve as the creative consultant for the brand.

"With the classics of 36 Chambers (album) banging in your ear, it is only right that we bring you back to the basics with classics that you can wear," he says. "Wu Wear brings the Wu mantra from your brain to your body, and we're fully delivering."

The new collection will debut at the Agenda fashion show in Las Vegas later this week (begs14Aug17), and the line will be available in stores later this year. The full capsule collection, featuring fashion knits, jackets, wovens, bottoms, and accessories, will be released next year (18).

"Our forecast for the future is that we have some very unique product," Rza tells Billboard. "Some things you're going to be happy to see back in the market. Some things you're going to go, 'Whoa! I was waiting for something like that!' It's gonna be so cool."

The brand was originally launched in 1995 and discontinued in 2008.

