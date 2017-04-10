Raquel Welch swears by yoga

Share

The ageless movie sex symbol took time for yoga every day for 30 years.

Movie icon Raquel Welch puts her famous figure and good health down to yoga.

The Three Musketeers star didn't discover downward dog and tree pose until she was in her late 30s and now she's in her late 70s she swears by Bikram yoga.

"I started doing Yoga because a girlfriend of mine, who was a back-up singer when I went to Vegas to perform, criticized me for using weights on Velcro around my ankles," Raquel tells WENN.

"She suggested Bikram yoga and it changed my life. When you start with yoga you become a yogini, so to speak - your sensitivity changes and you feel more things in a more profound way."

During her first few sessions, the ageless screen siren broke down in tears, because the yoga unlocked "emotional blocks of difficult times", that she had suppressed because they were too painful.

"These blocks stay in your body," she adds. "All of a sudden when I started yoga I would be in a standing pose balanced on one leg and all of a sudden I felt tears dripping down my face.

"It was an unlocking of some emotional thing that I had been through that had never been resolved. I know that sounds kind of goofy but it did happen and then I started to really break through other things."

The veteran sex symbol reveals she attended yoga classes every day for 30 years, but she has been forced to dial back on sessions in recent years because she no longer has easy access to "a hot room".

