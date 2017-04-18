Rashida Jones' new specs appeal for charity

Share

The actress has long been a social activist.

Actress Rashida Jones has launched her first line of spectacles to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Rashida has teamed up with designers at legendary New York eyewear company Illesteva, and although her collection revolves round just one frame, the Rashida, there are assorted options, including frames in crystal, shiny black gloss or matte black acetate. Each frame includes gold hardware detailing and an option to add a stylish metal clip in either gold or matte black. The standard price is $220 or $300for the model with a clip.

The frame includes a nod to a famous eyewear line by Illesteva, called Leonard Mask, which features a thin temple. The collection will be available at all of the company's usual retail outlets.

It's no surprise Rashida's new venture will benefit a social organization - she has long been an activist, thanks in part to liberal, socially aware parents, actress Peggy Lipton and legendary music producer Quincy Jones.

The ACLU's mission statement reveals it exists to “defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States".

A portion of every spectacles set sold will benefit the organization, which has seen a massive boost in donations since Donald Trump won the Presidential election in November (16).

The 41-year-old star of offbeat TV comedy Angie Tribeca has been wearing glasses for years and was inspired to design her own pairs by her old friend Charlotte Ronson's 2014 eyewear line: "I am her number one customer for these, because I can’t see anything," she joked at the time.

