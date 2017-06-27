Rebel Wilson debuting new plus-sized clothing line

Share

The star joins the likes of Melissa McCarthy and Beth Ditto in her efforts to provide stylish looks for larger women.

Australian actress Rebel Wilson is expanding her presence in the fashion industry by launching a new plus-sized clothing collection.

The Pitch Perfect star has been dabbling in fashion design since 2013, when she debuted a T-shirt line called Fat Mandi.

She followed it up with a 25-piece holiday collection in collaboration with retail bosses at Torrid in late 2015, and now Rebel is preparing to unveil another new range for curvy women like herself.

"I'm excited to announce my own plus sized clothing line REBEL WILSON x ANGELS," she posted on Twitter on Monday (26Jun17). "Coming this Summer!"

She also shared a link to an InStyle magazine article, in which she revealed all about her new venture, which will be manufactured by New York-based firm Mamiye Brothers.

"I love creating something from nothing," the comedienne explained of her approach to all aspects of her career in Hollywood, TV, and now in fashion, as she hopes to build a lifestyle brand.

"I've had to create my own plays, television roles, and movie projects in order to play the parts I've wanted," she says. "It's what I've always done as an actress, but I never thought as a teenager that I'd someday have a fashion line."

The REBEL WILSON x ANGELS collection aims to provide stylish looks for women who are size 14 and up, and the actress knows first-hand how tough it can be to shop for a larger figure.

"I was a young woman making money, and there were no clothes to buy," she told InStyle. "It felt like if you were over a certain size, designers didn't care about you."

The majority of tops, dresses, pants, and jackets featured in the new range are priced at under $100, and will go on sale in retailers Dillard's, Lord & Taylor, and Nordstrom in the coming weeks.

Rebel, 37, isn't the first celebrity to step into the plus-sized clothing industry - fellow funnywoman Melissa McCarthy and singer Beth Ditto also boast their own fashion lines.

© Cover Media