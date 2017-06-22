Rebel Wilson to donate defamation trial damages to charity

Share

The Australian actress has reportedly requested millions from Bauer Media Group after winning her defamation lawsuit.

Rebel Wilson is planning to donate any money she receives, after winning her defamation trial against a magazine publishing company, to charity.

The amount the Australian actress will receive from Bauer Media Group has yet to be determined, although reports emerged on Wednesday (21Jun17) that she has requested more than $7 million (£5.5 million).

On Wednesday night, Rebel took to her Twitter account to reassure fans that any money she does win will go straight to good causes.

"And re my defamation case win, any $'s I receive will go to charity, scholarships or invested into the Aussie film industry to provide jobs," she wrote.

"I take being a role model very seriously," Rebel later added, alongside an emoji of the Australian flag.

The Pitch Perfect star won her defamation case after accusing Bauer Media Group of painting her as a liar in eight articles which appeared in Woman's Day, Women's Weekly, OK Magazine and New Weekly in 2015, in which they suggested she had publicly lied about her age, real name and upbringing.

During the three-week trial at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, Rebel claimed the articles had damaged her reputation and career, costing her film roles, while lawyers for the publisher argued that the pieces were "trivial" and unlikely to cause any real harm.

After the six-person jury sided with the actress following two days of deliberations, Rebel said outside the court: "This has definitely been a long and very hard fight but I felt I had to take a stand. I had to stand up to a bully, a huge media organisation, Bauer Media Group, who maliciously took me down in May 2015 with a series of grubby and completely false articles.

"I'm glad, very glad, that the jury has agreed with me and by the unanimous overwhelming verdict, they have sent a very, very clear message. I really love my job as an actress and an entertainer and now I just look forward to rebuilding my career now that the record has been set straight."

