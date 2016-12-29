Reese Witherspoon’s teen daughter always gives honest outfit feedback

Reese Witherspoon
Posted by Cover Media on December 29, 2016 at 2:15 pm
Reese Witherspoon recalls how scary it was to find funding for her clothes label Draper James.

Ava Phillippe is “brutally honest” when it comes to her mother Reese Witherspoon’s wardrobe choices.

The 17-year-old daughter of Reese and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe is slowly stepping out of her famous parents' shadows, appearing both with and without them at red carpet events.

So when it comes to asking fashion advice before a showbiz bash, it comes as little surprise that Reese favors talking to Ava over her husband Jim Toth.

“I don’t ask (Jim) too much. I usually ask my 17-year-old daughter, ‘Does this look good?’ and she’ll be honest with me. She’ll be like, ‘No. You do not look good. You cannot wear that.’ So I depend on her brutal honesty,” Reese grinned to U.S. TV host Jenna Bush Hager, reports Us Magazine.

Aside from Ava’s advice, Reese reveals she has one dress in her wardrobe that she always knows she looks good in. The 40-year-old adds that all women should have that special outfit, and advises asking your girlfriends to help you select the perfect piece.

Reese channeled her love for style into her own clothing line, Draper James, which she founded in 2015 to honor her Southern heritage. The Oscar-winning star admits venturing into the fashion market was a daunting prospect, especially when she was looking for additional funding.

“When we were raising money for the business, I had to go into lots of different meetings with different venture capitalists and I have to pitch the company and talk about the company, and that was a scary time because they don’t care who you are,” she recalled. “It’s whether your business is viable, whether it’s robust, and I think that was kind of the performance of my life.”

