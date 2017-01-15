Reese Witherspoon aims to 'shift consciousness' through Big Little Lies

Share

The actress is has produced a number of box office hits, such as Gone Girl, under her production banner.

Reese Witherspoon is using her new HBO network drama Big Little Lies as a platform for transforming the world's views on women.

The 40-year-old stars alongside Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman in the TV series about mothers with seemingly perfect lives who become embroiled in murder.

In addition to acting in Big Little Lies, Reese produced the show through her company Pacific Standard, and she is fully committed to bringing rich narratives about women to the screen.

"We have to see them (women) as they are," she stressed at HBO's Television Critics Association press day on Saturday (14Jan17). "We have to see real women's experiences. (I'm sick of seeing) women with talent playing wives and girlfriends. I just had enough. These are the kinds of things that shift consciousness."

Reese's banner Pacific Standard is behind some of the biggest box office hits in recent years, including 2014 biopic Wild, and she also had a hand in producing psychological thriller Gone Girl, which starred Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

As her production resume grows, she makes it a point to ensure every potential project contributes to her goal of transforming female roles in movies and on television.

"The constant question for me is how am I discovering something about women on film that I haven't seen before and how am I creating something that hasn't been done before," she said. "I feel like it (Big Little Lies) was such a unique opportunity to have women at every age, every color talking about motherhood. That is the common denominator. Parenthood is a great equalizer."

Big Little Lies premieres in the on HBO network on 19 February (17).

