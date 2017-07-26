Reese Witherspoon: 'Big Little Lies is a winner even if we don't bag any Emmys'

Share

Reese views her show's eight Emmy nominations as the icing on the cake of its popularity.

Reese Witherspoon isn’t worried about winning big at the Primetime Emmy Awards as she feels like Big Little Lies has “already won”.

The Legally Blonde actress starred in and produced the hit TV show, based on the best-selling novel by Liane Moriarty.

It’s up for eight accolades at this year’s (17) ceremony, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for both Reese and her co-star and co-producer Nicole Kidman and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie for Alexander Skarsgard, but Reese doesn’t feel pressured to be victorious.

“I feel like we've already won in a certain way,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “To engage an audience in something that you feel passionately about, to find the book and bring it to the screen with my friend Nicole and just really dig deeper into women's lives, it’s been incredible response to this show. So I feel like we've already gotten everything we could possibly want out of it and the Emmy nominations are just exciting.”

One fan of the show is the 41-year-old’s daughter Ava, 17, who she has with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

The teenager strikes a remarkable resemblance to her famous mother and is about to celebrate a landmark birthday in September, something Reese is still struggling to get her head around.

“It’s so weird. I can’t believe she’s 18,” she said of her eldest child. “But she’s great, and we did it together. I feel like we grew up together, it’s great.”

Her comments echo that of her former spouse’s, who during a recent appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan admitted he couldn’t stop worrying about his daughter leaving home for the first time to attend college.

“You want them to be safe and you want them to find themselves, be fully realized, but then it’s like, you’re far away and what’s going to happen, and what are you going to get into?” Ryan sighed.

