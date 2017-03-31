Reese Witherspoon is new face of Elizabeth Arden

Share

The actress is promoting the brand's Daily Youth Restoring Serum.

Reese Witherspoon's beautiful face will front Elizabeth Arden's new cosmetics ads.

The ageless actress has been unveiled as the company's new spokesmodel, and her first campaign pictures have appeared online.

In one, the mother of three looks radiant as she promotes Arden's Daily Youth Restoring Serum, encouraging fans to "live with confidence".

Reese, who recently turned 41, has just celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with Jim Toth.

The couple wed on 26 March, 2011 at her country estate in Ojai, California, and she marked the anniversary on Sunday (26Mar17) by sharing a picture of them standing on a beach looking out at the ocean. The snap, taken from behind, shows Jim with his left arm over her shoulders.

"6 years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man," she gushed. "He makes me laugh daily & supports me in all I do. Happy anniversary, JT!"

The actress has also launched a special Bunny collection for the upcoming Easter holiday through her lifestyle brand Draper James.

The Legally Blonde star announced the line on Monday (27Mar17) on Instagram, with an adorable photo of herself sporting a beautiful navy blue bunny-print dress, a huge red lipstick smile and the perfect prop - a fluffy white rabbit.

"The cuddliest co-star," the Oscar winner wrote beside the photo.

The Bunny collection naturally features rabbits galore. The dress Witherspoon is wearing for her Instagram post, the Bonnie Bunny Love Circle Dress, retails for $250 and also comes as an A-line mini skirt for $185.

Other highlights of the spring collection include the Bonnie Bunny striped navy sweater with a large pink bunny on its lower half, the Hello Everybunny white T-shirt, pink bunny enamel pin, Hippity Hop iPhone case, and a bunny key fob.

Adding to Reese's busy slate, the finale of her hit HBO TV drama Big Little Lies airs on Sunday (02Apr17).

