Reese Witherspoon launches Draper James Bunny collection for Easter

The Big Little Lies star and producer is straddling the fashion and TV worlds currently.

Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand Draper James has launched a special Bunny collection perfect for the upcoming Easter holiday.

The Big Little Lies star and producer announced the line on Monday (27Mar17) on Instagram with an adorable photo of herself sporting a beautiful navy blue bunny-print dress, a huge red lipstick smile and the perfect prop - a fluffy white rabbit that she's holding.

"The cuddliest co-star," the Oscar winner wrote beside the photo, adding, "(P.S. His name's Turbo and he is very excited about @draperjames' new bunny collection! Hop on over to check it out."

The Bunny collection naturally features rabbits galore. The dress Witherspoon is wearing for her Instagram post, the Bonnie Bunny Love Circle Dress, retails for $250 (GBP230) and also comes as an A-line mini skirt for $185 (GBP170).

Also up for grabs this spring is a $150 (GBP138) Bonnie Bunny striped navy sweater with a large pink bunny on its lower half and a Hello Everybunny white T-shirt featuring the same pink rabbit design but smaller.

For those with less cash in their wallet, there's a $15 (GBP13.8) pink bunny enamel pin, a $40 (GBP36.8) Hippity Hop iPhone case and a $48 (GBP44.2) bunny key fob featuring a slightly different rabbit design with a pink strap and gold hardware.

Meanwhile, Big Little Lies broke a ratings record with its penultimate episode on Sunday (26Mar17) drawing two million viewers according to its network, HBO.

© Cover Media