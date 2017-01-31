Reese Witherspoon recruited 'brother' Jean-Marc Vallee to direct Big Little Lies

Share

The actress didn't think twice about turning a potential movie drama into a TV series.

Reese Witherspoon recruited Jean-Marc Vallee to direct her new TV drama Big Little Lies because there's no one she trusts more when it comes to filmmaking.

Even though the project deals with women's issues and features Reese, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, the producer opted to call in a guy to direct.

"I feel safe with Jean-Marc, more safe than I've ever felt with anybody, because he's my brother, he's my partner," she tells Variety. "I know he's always going to demand the best, but I'm always going to bring my best. We hold each other to those standards. We don't have any artifice between us."

Reese and the Dallas Buyers Club director developed a bond and a friendship while making 2014 drama Wild together.

Meanwhile, the actress admits she had no hesitation in bringing Big Little Lies to the small screen, despite the all-star cast and a terrific plot.

"What is film? What is TV? What is digital?" she asks. "I think probably within four years we're not going to be talking about that anymore. It's just content. Content is content. Because, as an artist, the most important thing is you want to have work that reaches people.

"I don't care how it gets to them. I don't care if it's in their living room, their laptop, their mobile phone - I just want them to see it."

Big Little Lies, which follows three murderous mothers, premieres on cable network HBO later this month (Feb17).

