Remy Ma releases second Nicki Minaj diss track

Remy Ma's new diss track was accompanied by graphic artwork of a "deceased" Nicki Minaj.

Rapper Remy Ma has taken aim at Nicki Minaj for a second time within a week by releasing another diss track.

Over the weekend (25-26Feb17), the All the Way Up singer released diss track shETHER, a play on the famous Nas track Ether in 2001, which was aimed at his then-foe Jay Z, in response to the Starships singer's verse on Gucci Mane's single Make Love in which she mocks an unnamed female rapper for calling herself the "Queen of Rap".

Nicki has not made a rap response to shETHER so Remy has fired more shots at her in another diss track, Another One, which premiered on Funkmaster Flex's Hot 97 radio show on Thursday night (02Mar17).

The track opens with audio of a 2012 fight between Nicki and Mariah Carey on the set of American Idol, and features Remy addressing her rival's silence.

"Waited four days, ma, where you been?/ I came here in the 'Rari playing Lil' Kim/ Don't know what made you think that you could f**k with Rem/ But I guess this is what I gotta do to make ya spit."

She also referenced Nicki's recent video shoot with Future in another cutting verse, which includes lyrics such as: "I guess now you know who the head b**ch is/ I'm a savage/ I be killin' dead b**ches/ I bet you wish that you ain't never said s**t/ Now they so busy shooting videos/ And I'm like nah, where the f**k is your song, I mean c'mon."

The song is also accompanied with graphic artwork of a crime scene with the words "Deceased" stamped across a person's body, covering up the face. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed the image is of Nicki, taking from a recent picture she posted on Instagram. In the cover art, the bloody body is lying in the street on top of a framed platinum sales disc, holding a bag of cash and hemmed in by police tape and a police car.

In shETHER, Remy accused Nicki of sleeping with Lil Wayne, Drake, Trey Songz, and Gucci Mane and of having butt implants. Nicki responded by mocking the poor sales of Remy's new album with Fat Joe, Plata O Plomo, and saying the allegations about Trey Songz were untrue.

Nicki, who is currently enjoying Paris Fashion Week in France, has yet to respond to the latest track.

