Restaurant representative plays down Justin Bieber headbutt reports

Justin Bieber
Posted by Cover Media on February 17, 2017 at 12:30 am
The singer remains in the restaurant bosses' good books despite the alleged incident.

A representative for the Los Angeles restaurant where Justin Bieber is accused of headbutting another man last weekend (11-12Feb17) has played down reports of the altercation.

The Sorry hitmaker is reportedly under police investigation after reportedly taking issue with a guy filming the singer "play fighting" with his pal, former That's So Raven actor Kyle Massey, while attending a pre-Grammy Awards party at popular eatery Serafina.

According to TMZ.com, Bieber allegedly lunged at the male after he refused to stop filming and delete the footage, prompting another person at the venue to call police.

The pop superstar had left the premises by the time Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officers arrived, and they are currently investigating the matter as a misdemeanor battery.

Initial reports suggested the alleged victim, who has supposedly declined to press charges, was an employee at Serafina, but a spokesperson for the restaurant has denied any connection to the man or the person who reported the bust-up to the cops.

The rep simply told TMZ, "We always have a pleasant experience with Mr. Bieber whenever he comes to Serafina."

Justin has yet to comment on the incident.

The 22-year-old has endured a series of legal issues over his wild antics in recent years, including an arrest for driving under the influence in Florida in January, 2014 - the same month he was accused of vandalizing his former neighbor's Calabasas, California home. He was previously also involved in various clashes with members of the paparazzi, leading to a number of lawsuits.

© Cover Media

Facebook