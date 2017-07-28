Rick Ross apologizes for sexist comments

Share

The music mogul plans to advance women's rights in hip-hop after upsetting fans with his sex talk.

Rapper Rick Ross has apologized for suggesting any woman he signs to his label would be a sexual plaything.

The hip-hop heavyweight told New York radio show The Breakfast Club earlier this week (beg24Jul17) he refuses to sign women rappers to his Maybach Music Group label out of fear he would not be able to keep his hands off them in the studio.

His lewd comments caused an uproar, with fans criticizing his remarks as sexist and misogynistic, and now Ross agrees he crossed a line in a new statement.

"I want to address an insensitive comment I made on a very sensitive issue, especially in a minority dominated industry like hip hop," the star, real name William Roberts II, wrote on Facebook on Thursday (27Jul17).

"My entire empire's backbone is led by 2 of the strongest people I know and they happen to be women, my mother and sister. The operations wouldn't run without them and I have the highest regard and respect for women in this industry. I have a daughter myself, my most cherished gift in the world."

Ross went on to pledge his commitment to advance women's rights.

"My comment is not a reflection of my beliefs on the issue," The Boss hitmaker stated. "(It's) A mistake I regret. I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue. respect (sic) for the ones who stand up to say hey that isn't right. Now it's time to accept responsibility and all do better."

"I look forward to continue working with & supporting female artists," he concluded. "I look forward to clarifying my comments through my support."

© Cover Media