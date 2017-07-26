Rick Ross avoids signing female rappers over sex concerns

Share

The rapper has been criticized for his sexist comments.

Hip-hop star Rick Ross has never signed a female rapper to his Maybach Music Group label because any sexual attraction would cause him to lose focus on his business.

The Hustlin' hitmaker boasts artists like Meek Mill and Wale on his imprint's roster, but Ross reveals he has never tried to develop rising female MCs as sex would always be on his mind if he found himself working alongside an attractive woman.

Explaining the absence of female talent at MMG, he told New York radio show The Breakfast Club, "You know, I never did it because I always thought that like, I would end up f**king the female rapper (and then) f**king the business up.

"I'm so focused on my business. I gotta be honest with you. You know, (if) she looking good and I'm spending so much money on the photoshoots... I gotta f**k a couple times (sic)."

However, Ross admits it would be different if the musician was a young woman he had known as a youth, just like Missy Elliott's former protegee, rapper Brianna Perry, who grew up around Ross' fellow Miami, Florida peers Trick Daddy and Trina.

"If she was a youngster that I felt she was bringing something to the table that dope (I would be interested in signing her), you know what I'm saying...?" he added. "Just like it's a female artist that I've watched her whole life in the same position was Brianna in Miami (sic)."

Ross' candid comments have prompted some listeners to criticize him for his sexist remarks on social media.

"That's an Insanely entitled and misogynistic view point (sic)," noted one user, while another declared Ross' statements "Disrespectful, disgusting, & despicable..."

