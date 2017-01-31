Ricky Gervais won't cut wine out of his diet

Share

The actor has started eating healthier.

Ricky Gervais is having a difficult time losing weight because he refuses to stop drinking wine.

The 55-year-old comedian made a decision to start living a healthier lifestyle when he hit his mid-40s, but his weight loss has been hampered by his evening wine consumption.

"I was always thin growing up until I'm 30 (sic), and those were my eating years, and then at 40 I remember it was one Christmas I ate 11 sausages and I was saying to (my wife) Jane, 'I'm having a heart attack'," he told Live! with Kelly on Monday (30Jan17). "I'm sweating and I decided to get fit and I lost about 20 pounds at about 48 or 49, and now it's steadily going back on again.

"I didn't cut anything out," he continued. "I still eat what I want. I drink wine every night and I work out like (Sylvester Stallone's movie boxer) Rocky the next day, but now my body won't let me do that anymore. My knees have gone, I can't run like I used to, but I'm still not giving up the food and drink, and so it's steadily going back on."

The Office star has made an attempt to cut certain foods out of his diet, but he can't stop drinking wine.

"I sort of gave up meat to try to be healthier, but with me it's the wine," he said. "I don't want to stop drinking wine.

"I'd be quite happy (if you) just put me in a bucket full of wine just there, just watching (TV)."

