Ricky Martin cast in American Crime Story as Versace's lover

The singer will play Gianni Versace's longtime partner.

Ricky Martin is returning to the small screen to play Gianni Versace's lover in Ryan Murphy's upcoming American Crime Story drama.

The Livin' La Vida Loca hitmaker has been cast alongside Penelope Cruz, Edgar Rarmirez, and Darren Criss in Versace: American Crime Story. He will portray Antonio D'Amico, who began dating the tragic fashion icon in 1982 and was his partner at the time of his death in 1997.

During their relationship, Antonio worked on Versace's Sport line and is now a fashion designer.

The casting reunites Ricky with Ryan, who first booked the singer to appear in musical TV series Glee.

Penelope Cruz signed on to replace Lady Gaga as Versace's sister Donatella last month (Mar17), while Hands of Stone star Edgar will play Gianni. Criss has been cast as Versace's killer, Andrew Cunanan, in the 10-episode series, which will begin filming later this month (Apr17) in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida.

The third season of American Crime Story will focus on the 1997 murder. Murphy's drama has been adapted from journalist Maureen Orth's book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History. Versace was murdered on the steps of his Miami mansion by serial killer Cunanan, who killed himself eight days later.

The series is scheduled to premiere next year (18).

Murphy's first American Crime Story series was last year's (16) The People v. O.J. Simpson. The TV mogul is currently working on a second series, about the Hurricane Katrina disaster, which ripped areas of New Orleans, Louisiana apart in 2005.

