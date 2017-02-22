Ricky Martin has no qualms keeping kids close on tour

Share

The singer has always put his children first.

Pop star Ricky Martin insists on taking his twin sons with him on tour because keeping their family together provides them with a sense of "stability".

The Livin' La Vida Loca hitmaker has always had eight-year-old Matteo and Valentino follow him whenever he hits the road, but his parenting decision has drawn some criticism over the years.

However, Ricky has no plans to change their lifestyle because he believes staying together is the most important aspect of their upbringing.

"They've been traveling since they were born because I've been on the road ever since, pretty much," the celebrity dad tells TV medic Dr. Mehmet Oz. "A lot of people tell me, 'Rick, but when are you gonna stop (touring), because kids, they need stability?'. (I respond), 'Stability? I am their stability.'"

He continues, "If I'm not around, they will feel completely unstable, and they're doing great. We are homeschooling at the moment, but they're doing great."

And Ricky has assured critics his children, who were born via a surrogate mother in 2008, have always been his top priority.

"Everything that I do, every decision that I make is based on them - is based on their well-being," he says. "That was a commitment that I made when I decided to become a father. And they are a little bit like my religion because, they don't know it, but they're like little lifesavers. Because once again, when I have to make a decision, whatever that decision is, I think of them and it turns out to be the right decision."

Ricky, his twins, and his new fiance Jwan Yosef are now preparing to split their time between their home in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, where he is set to kick off his residency shows in April (17).

