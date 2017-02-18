Ricky Martin met his artist fiance on social media

Share

The singer knew it was "game over" when he first came face to face with his new fiance.

Latin superstar Ricky Martin first connected with his new fiance via social media.

The Livin' La Vida Loca hitmaker announced his engagement to Syrian-Swedish artist Jwan Yosef in November (16), revealing they had been friends for a while before their relationship turned romantic.

Now Ricky has opened up about how they actually met, confessing Instagram played a big part in bringing the couple together.

"I met my fiance on Instagram," the singer told media personality Andy Cohen on his Radio Andy SiriusXM show. "I am an art collector and he's an artist.

"I'm scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art," Ricky continued, before admitting he became mesmerized by the man behind the work.

He explained, "I wrote to him. And we were talking (exchanging messages) for, like, six months without me hearing his voice. We talked about art, nothing sexy... He used to live in London. I went to London and I met him."

Ricky admits getting together in person sealed the deal for the star, and then it was "game over".

He and Jwan began dating in early 2016, and the star previously insisted he knew the artist was 'The One' early on in their relationship.

"It's one of those things when you have very beautiful moments, magical moments, magical conversations and beautiful experiences and all this time, you're thinking, 'Maybe it's here'," he gushed to People.com last year (16). "Then you just go for it and allow yourself to feel... I'm very certain about what's happening. I'm a hopeless romantic."

The engagement isn't the only good thing in Ricky's life right now - the star, who came out as a gay man in 2010, is a dad to twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born via a surrogate mother in 2008, while he is also heading to Las Vegas to start a concert residency in April (17).

