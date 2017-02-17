Ricky Martin's twin sons are his toughest critics

Share

Ricky Martin can't wait to kick off his Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo Resort in April (17).

Ricky Martin's twin sons don't hold back when it comes to critiquing his shows.

The Puerto Rican singer is father to Matteo and Valentino, eight, who were born via a surrogate in 2008.

As the twins travel wherever he goes and accompany him backstage at shows, Ricky shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (16Feb17) that the boys never hesitate to give him feedback on his performances.

"Let's talk about critics for a moment," he said of his sons. "They travel with me everywhere and they sit backstage. They look at my show every night. One day, one of them went, 'Daddy, what happened tonight? I didn't like this part, you did it better yesterday!"

Ricky, who is engaged to artist Jwan Yosef, then shared that his boys have had completely different personalities from the day they were born and that Matteo loves music and playing the drums while Valentino prefers to play in the mud and jump in puddles.

And the 45-year-old star explained that he will commute to Las Vegas for his upcoming residency at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo Resort, as he doesn't want to upset the boys' home routine in Los Angeles too much.

In spite of being away from home, Ricky can’t wait to return to the stage and see his fans when shows start in April (17).

"I'm working with amazing musicians and I have 18 dancers onstage. We've invested a lot of money in this show, it's going to be amazing, the audience in Vegas is used to high quality," he smiled, adding that he was proud to follow in the footsteps of performers such as Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Elvis Presley and Jennifer Lopez by landing a residency.

"I love performing. I started when I was 12 years old, and it is a vice, I'm addicted to this. I love the audience, I love feeling that vulnerability when you're onstage... It's my addiction.”

