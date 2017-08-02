Rihanna announces Fenty Beauty launch date

Share

The singer and actress will release her new beauty venture during New York Fashion Week.

Rihanna has made a big Fenty Beauty announcement - the drop date.

Not content with ruling the charts and having a burgeoning Hollywood career, Rihanna has also tackled the fashion world with her Fenty collection for Puma.

And the megastar, full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is about to take the beauty world by storm too, with her Fenty Beauty line scheduled to drop during the upcoming New York Fashion Week in September (17).

"@FentyBeauty is coming!!!! Countdown to September. 8. 2017 starts now. #FENTYBeauty makeup will be available globally at @sephora and @harveynichols Link us at FentyBeauty.com," Rihanna shared on Instagram next to an image of the drop date.

The Fenty Beauty Instagram account also posted the snap, which marked the first time the social media handle had uploaded anything since May, when news of the beauty line was made public.

Rihanna has recently been showing off her fashion credentials on the red carpet as she promotes her new movie, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. She's so far wowed in a frothy pink Giambattista Valli gown and a plunging red floor-length number from the couture fashion house.

Critics accused her of looking pregnant in the red dress, but the 29-year-old was quick to hit back at body shamers.

A friend of the star posted a video of Rihanna carrying bags of potato chips around a store and told people to back off from calling her fat, with the star adding: "Somebody called me too fat?" and three crying laughing emojis.

