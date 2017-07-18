Rihanna dazzles in pretty pink gown at Valerian premiere 

Share

Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan and Kendall Jenner and also stepped out for the film screening.

Rihanna looked pretty in pink at the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets premiere.

The singer and actress portrays shape-shifting alien Bubble in Luc Besson's new sci-fi movie, and attended the opening on Monday night (17Jul17) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Rihanna didn't hold back when it came to her outfit, and wore a pale pink Giambattista Valli gown with high-low hem, off-the-shoulder neckline, and flowing train. The 29-year-old accessorized with custom Manolo Blahnik lace-up high heels, jewelry from Chopard and chose to wear her hair piled up high on her head.

"#VALERIAN premiere in Hollywood today!!!" she wrote on her Instagram page, along with five other images of her posing at the event. "Shout out to the legendary @lucbesson for once again shutting it down with this phenomenal work of art! Just days away....Who watching come 21st??? #BUBBLE."

Rihanna wasn't the only celebrity to step out at the premiere, with lead actress Cara Delevingne, who stars as Laureline, also in attendance. In keeping with the futuristic theme of the movie, Cara opted for a silver gown with high neck made by Iris van Herpen which she paired with black high heel sandals.

Dane DeHaan, who plays the title character in the flick, suited up in Prada, model Sasha Luss wore a white Brandon Maxwell dress, and Pauline Hoarau also chose a shiny black and white design from Iris van Herpen.

A range of A-listers also showed their support for the movie, with Cara's pal Kendall Jenner spotted in a Djula dress with Le Vian jewellery, while her older sister Poppy Delevingne looked lovely in a black sequin Zuhair Murad number which she accessorized with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and a Chanel bag.

© Cover Media