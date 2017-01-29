Rihanna 'devastated' by Donald Trump's controversial 'Muslim ban'

Share

The President of the United States signed the controversial executive order on Friday (27Jan17).

{Rihanna} is among the stars to express disdain over U.S. President {Donald Trump}'s "Muslim ban".

Trump signed an executive order banning immigration into the U.S. from seven countries in the Middle East and Africa, affecting travelers with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The entire U.S. refugee program had been suspended for 120 days, and the ban also extends to green card holders, according to a Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman.

After the order was signed on Friday (27Jan17), celebrities took to social media to share their outrage at the controversial new policy, with many travelers from the affected countries being detained in airports on arrival in the U.S. on Saturday (28Jan17).

"Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS (bulls***)," Rihanna posted on Twitter.

Sia went one step further and offered to match up donations made to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). "Help our queer & immigrant friends," she wrote on Twitter. "Send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K... #RESIST."

Miley Cyrus also spoke out on the ban via social media, simply posting a photo collage of the Statue of Liberty with the words "STAND WITH IMMIGRANTS."

Mark Ruffalo, who led protests the day before Trump's inauguration earlier this month (Jan17), shared the efforts on Twitter of the thousands of people at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City on Saturday, who gathered together to protest those being detained at the airport.

He later shared an article from Huffington Post on New York taxi drivers striking in protest at the ban, and wrote, "Beautiful active people! Engage in life!"

Chrissy Teigen, an outspoken critic of the real estate mogul, simply tweeted, "Donald Trump is an unwell, evil human being. To the core."

A federal judge has since blocked part of Trump's executive order, ruling late on Saturday that travelers who have already landed in the U.S. with valid visas should not be sent back to their home countries.

© Cover Media