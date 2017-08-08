Rihanna goes all out for Crop Over festival

Share

The singer let it all hang out, as is tradition, at the annual gathering.

Rihanna was ready to party as she went all out for her sexy ensemble to celebrate the 2017 Crop Over festival in her native Barbados.

The Diamonds hitmaker showed off her new blue hair over the weekend (05-06Aug17) while preparing for the annual event, and on Monday (07Aug17), the stunning superstar put her body on full display as she rocked a barely-there bejeweled bra and thong set to step out for the end-of-festival street parade, known as the Grand Kadooment.

She shared images of her headline-grabbing outfit on Instagram, where she sparkled in the figure-hugging pieces, which she revealed were from designer Lauren Austin Bliss at the Aura Experience, a brand specializing in Crop Over costumes.

She captioned the first shot, "crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience".

Rihanna paired the get-up with a pair of nude, crystalized fishnet stockings by DBleudazzled's Destiney Bleu, as well as huge feathered wings in hot pink, green, and turquoise.

She completed her look with gems stuck across her forehead, an elaborate crystal necklace, and a matching head-piece, which was fixed to her newly-dyed locks.

The colorful costume quickly won praise from Rihanna's fans, with one calling her a "Goddess", as another simply exclaimed, "HOLY F**K".

"You look so damn good !!!!," shared an excited devotee, as another gushed, "love it".

Rihanna has become a regular at the Crop Over festival in recent years, using the event to party with her friends back home.

She previously stepped out in eye-popping ensembles in 2015, when her crystal bra almost exposed her nipples, while in 2014, she went with a white-and-silver themed lingerie set, and in 2013, she dressed head to toe in red and gold.

