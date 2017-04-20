Rihanna plays checkout girl at Fenty x Puma pop-up

Share

The Bajan star caused pandemonium in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Rihanna thrilled Los Angeles fans at her Fenty x Puma pop-up store on Tuesday (18Apr17) by ringing up purchases, signing products and posing for selfies.

The store at L.A.'s Milk studio is only open for business for two days, and closing time is scheduled for 8pm on Wednesday (19Apr17). Fans can snap up hot new items from the Diamonds singer's Spring 2017 collection, including new shoe styles, like the Bow Creeper Sandal and Slingback Heels.

The pop-up was also fully stocked with pastel-colored Parisian-inspired items, some available only in-store.

As with other recent celebrity pop-up stores set up by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber, fans lined up for hours for a chance to get their hands on the hot merchandise, and its designer.

The Work hitmaker wasn't only about standing at the register taking customers' payments - she also played model, wearing Fenty designs from top to toe, including her unzipped pastel green parka with floral silk detailing, and her $400 lavender high-heeled mules.

She also piled on extravagant accessories like a set of diamonds by Pasquale Bruni worth $234,740. Individual items from the set included a morganite-and-diamond suite consisting of $25,740 drop earrings, a $153,000 choker necklace and a cocktail ring worth $56,000, plus a $2,197 mint julep quartz and pearl bauble from Le Vian.

Shoppers didn't just get the chance to meet an icon, they also received a limited edition Fenty x Puma bandanna with every purchase, at least while supplies lasted.

A similar crowd is expected on Wednesday as the Fenty pop-up shuts up shop.

