Rihanna providing bikes to Malawi school children

Rihanna providing bikes to Malawi school children
Rihanna
Posted by Cover Media on August 2, 2017 at 12:30 am
The singer is working with French President Emmanuel Macron on an education initiative.

Rihanna is stepping up her philanthropic efforts in Malawi by throwing her support behind bike-share platform ofo.

The Diamonds hitmaker traveled to the country in January (17) with her anti-poverty organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, to learn about the difficulties facing school children and educators involved in Malawi's schools system. Rihanna and her charity partnered with the Global Partnership for Education on the trip and now she has teamed up with ofo to provide bikes to students in a bid to help them get to school.

The new 1 KM Action partnership will last five years.

"I'm so happy about the Clara Lionel Foundation's new partnership with ofo because it will help so many young people around the world receive a quality education, and also help the young girls of Malawi get to school safely, cutting down those very long walks they make to and from school all alone," a press release from the singer reads.

Rihanna recently released a short documentary chronicling her time in Malawi's Muzu primary school. The film, posted on YouTube, showed her helping kids with musical maths lessons in which they sing to learn sums.

She also met with French President Emmanuel Macron last month (Jul17) to discuss global educational initiatives. After the meeting, Rihanna revealed she and Macron have agreed to work on a secret initiative set for later this year (17).

"I was so inspired and impressed with his (Macron) leadership and I can't wait for you guys to hear where this is going to go, but I think this is the year for education," she said in a video filmed by ABC News. "Thank you so much, and stay tuned."

Rihanna's organization hopes to raise $3.1 billion to provide more than 870 million children in 89 countries with a full education.

© Cover Media

Related news

Rihanna dazzles in pretty pink gown at Valerian premiere 

Posted on 18/07/2017
Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan and Kendall Jenner and also stepped out for the film screening.

Lupita Nyong'o led Black Panther stars in African drum workout

Posted on 24/07/2017
Lupita Nyong'o believes audiences are 'hungry' for more diversity in film.

Rihanna discusses education with French President Emmanuel Macron

Posted on 27/07/2017
The singer is seeking to raise funds for global education through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Amazing NYC Street Artist

All photo albums

Facebook