Rihanna returning to New York Fashion Week

Share

Rihanna is swapping Paris for the Big Apple for her upcoming fashion show.

Rihanna is returning to New York Fashion Week for her next Fenty Puma presentation.

The 29-year-old singer unveiled her last two season collections for the sports brand in Paris, but WWD confirms she’ll soon be returning to the Big Apple - where she launched her first range for the company in fall 2016.

“After two successful seasons showing during Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna has decided to return to New York and show her Fenty Puma by Rihanna spring 2018 collection during NYFW, making this the first time she will present during September NYFW,” Puma told the outlet in a statement.

A date and location have yet to be confirmed, though the singer hosted her debut show in venue 23 Wall Street.

Rihanna’s decision to return to the city comes after brands including Proenza Schouler, Rodarte and Thom Browne all chose to swap New York for the French capital.

The Work singer has been serving as a creative director at Puma since December 2014, in a contract which is set to end this year (17). She previously spoke about her strong relationship with the company, noting, “Puma trusted me in a major way that a lot of companies wouldn’t.”

As well as having her hands full with her clothing commitments, Rihanna is also gearing up to launch her Fenty Beauty line this fall - adding make-up to her list of accomplishments.

She teased at the venture on social media in May, writing, "You ready? @fentybeauty new generation of beauty... coming this FALL!" before linking to a mailing list fans could sign up to in order to keep track of the venture.

© Cover Media