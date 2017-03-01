Rihanna's charity to benefit from Dior T-shirt sales

Share

The news emerges as the singer prepares to collect a top accolade at Harvard University.

Rihanna has scored a big financial boost for her charity thanks to a new venture with top designer label Dior.

The Diamonds hitmaker has managed to land the support of Dior bosses for The Clara Lionel Foundation, which will receive a percentage of proceeds from each sale of the brand's We Should All Be Feminists T-shirt.

The statement top became one of the most-buzzed about pieces of the Spring 2017 line, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri's first collection for Dior, with the T-shirt's quote inspired by Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's essay of the same name.

Rihanna herself modeled the white T-shirt in a photo posted to Instagram in January (17), simply captioned, "I (love) @dior", and now it's been revealed a portion of the profits will be donated to The Clara Lionel Foundation, through which the singer aims to improve the quality of life for underprivileged communities across the globe.

"Seeing artists such as Rihanna wearing the We Should All Be Feminists T-shirt showed me how important it is for women to advance their fight," Chiuri said in a statement. "My position in a house as influential as Dior, but also my role as a mother, reminds me every day of my responsibilities and the importance of my actions."

The designer T-shirts, which retail at $710, will be available in stores and online until 15 May (17).

The Dior announcement emerges on the same day Rihanna received Harvard University's Humanitarian of the Year Award. The artist and activist was unveiled as the recipient of the Peter J. Gomes accolade last week (ends24Feb17), and collected the prize at the Boston, Massachusetts university on Tuesday afternoon (28Feb17).

The award recognizes Rihanna for her charitable work with the Clara Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program, named after her grandmother and grandfather, and her efforts in promoting education.

