Rihanna teaming with Chopard on luxury jewelry collection

Rihanna Loves Chopard will debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May (17).

Rihanna has joined forces with luxury jewelry company Chopard.

The Diamonds hitmaker has plenty of design credentials to her name, creating collections for Puma, Manolo Blahnik and British high street retailer River Island.

But for her latest collaboration, Rihanna is co-designing a collection with Caroline Scheufele, the luxury firm's co-president and creative director.

"Rihanna and I collaborated closely on the collections, so you can feel her unstoppable energy, strong creativity, and inherent sense of design in every piece," Caroline said in a statement. "With her unique style, she redefines the way people see and wear jewelry."

Rihanna and Caroline have created a nine-piece fine jewelry line, with only 2,000 pieces of each design being manufactured.

There will also be a Rihanna Loves Chopard collection, which WWD describes as featuring one-of-a-kind designs "inspired by the singer's island roots mixing nods to the lush gardens of Barbados and the electricity of Carnival, as well as spins on house icons".

The designs will launch at the Cannes Film Festival in May (17), and be rolled out in stores the following month.

Chopard is an official partner of the annual cinema event, with the 2017 festival marking the 20th anniversary of the partnership.

Rihanna will also front the advertising campaign for her new project, which will hit fashion titles later this month (Apr17), starting in the U.S. and then rolling out internationally.

The 29-year-old singer often rocks jewels from the Swiss company on the red carpet, including at the 2017 Grammy Awards in February.

