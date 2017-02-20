Rihanna teases Fenty Beauty make-up collection

Share

Rihanna is "super excited" for fans to see the beauty line she's been working on for nearly a year.

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line won't hit shelves until fall time.

News of a cosmetics collaboration between the popstar and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton broke in April (16), but further details of the venture have been kept under wraps until now.

Last week (beg13Feb17), an official Instagram account was lunched for the line, fentybeautycosmetics, and now product details have been teased on the account.

Next to an image of a model wearing a pink lip color and extra thick fake eyelashes, a caption reads: "This holographic lip color is set to be the first product released under the long-awaited makeup label Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. This product will be available to purchase at Sephora stores this fall. Stay tuned for more."

There's also a close-up of the model's lips, which show her holding a diamond ring between her teeth.

A video was also uploaded to the Instagram account on Sunday (19Feb17), showing Umbrella singer Rihanna talking about her latest project.

"As you guys may have heard already, I am working on creating a new beauty line, Fenty Beauty, and I can't wait for you guys to see what I've been working on. I'm super excited about it," she beamed.

The beauty line comes hot on the heels of Rihanna's successful foray into fashion. She's previously designed for British high street retailer River Island, and currently has her Fenty x Puma collection with the sportswear giant and a shoe line with Manolo Blahnik.

