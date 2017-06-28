Rihanna vacations in Spain with new mystery man

Rihanna
Posted by Cover Media on June 28, 2017 at 12:30 am
The singer has been single since her on/off relationship with Drake reportedly ended last year (16).

Pop superstar Rihanna has turned up the heat while on vacation in Spain by locking lips with a new mystery man.

Photos of the Umbrella hitmaker enjoying a steamy make-out session in a hot tub at a private luxury villa with the handsome brunette emerged online on Tuesday (27Jun17), sending fans into a frenzy.

The snaps feature the sexy singer passionately kissing her bearded beau as they frolicked in the water, with Rihanna wearing a brown bandeau bikini with her curly hair loose around her shoulders, while a pair of sunglasses were perched on top of her head.

She was also depicted giggling and enjoying a smoke as her lover smiled at her in the background, while other shots showed them sipping on glasses of bubbly.

Rihanna's latest man has yet to be identified, but it's the first new romance for the Bajan beauty since reportedly calling it quits with rapper Drake in October, 2016. The longtime pals and collaborators have been linked on and off for the past few years.

She is also said to have flirted with Leonardo DiCaprio last year (16), and was alleged to have dated hip-hop newcomer Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's new boyfriend, in 2015.

Her other exes include baseball player Matt Kemp and R&B singer Chris Brown, who infamously assaulted her in 2009.

© Cover Media

Related news

Rihanna gives advice to fan dealing with heartbreak over Twitter

Posted on 23/06/2017
The singer once helped a Twitter user who was struggling to open up about his sexuality.

Chris Brown and Migos 'involved in brawl at BET Awards after-party'

Posted on 26/06/2017
Rap trio Migos argued with hip-hop veteran Joe Budden on the BET Awards red carpet.

Rihanna pushes for global education on Twitter

Posted on 27/06/2017
The star has asked leaders from the richest countries to focus on schooling initiatives at next month's (Jul17) G20 summit.

