Rita Ora has no plans to reveal song inspirations
Posted by Cover Media on July 10, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Rita Ora won't be taking a leaf from Taylor Swift's songbook; instead she's prefers Kate Moss' advice, "never complain, never explain."

Rita Ora is keeping the inspiration for her new songs under wraps.

The R.I.P singer has recently completed her long-delayed second album after legal issues with her former management company, JAY-Z's management company Roc Nation, and a tussle with her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris over now-canned songs they'd recorded together.

Set for a November (17) release, Rita gave a little insight into what her fans can expect from her new material during an interview with the London Evening Standard, explaining that the lyrics reference personal stories.

But she also warned she wouldn't be sharing details of who the songs are actually about.

“Kate Moss told me something amazing - never complain, never explain,” she told the British newspaper. “She’s a legend. That’s great advice. I want my lyrics to be open to interpretation."

Rita, 26, has been re-energized since moving back to London, which she noted gave her the right type of energy she needed to write the currently untitled album, made her remember her real accent and gave her her "sass" back.

One common theme on the new album the Hot Right Now singer was prepared to talk about is love. Rita has dated a string of famous suitors, including Rob Kardashian, Ricky Hilfiger, Bruno Mars and A$AP Rocky among others. However, she has been single since her split from Ricky in July 2015.

"I’m always looking for love. But I’m definitely distracted by about 150 different things. People forget that I’m still a 26-year-old girl, so I just sing about what I aspire to have," she smiled.

“So we wrote about stuff like that - a new start, a new page, love and how good that feels and having the chance to really start again. I learned about getting in tune with my vulnerable side, and that it’s OK.”

© Cover Media

