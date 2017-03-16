Rita Ora narrowly avoids getting caught up in drive-by shooting - report

Share

Rita Ora put her narrow escape behind her as she headed to a recording studio for a late night session on Wednesday (15Mar17).

Rita Ora narrowly avoided getting caught up in a drive-by shooting in London on Wednesday (15Mar17), according to reports.

The 26-year-old singer was reportedly visiting pals around Colville Square in the posh Notting Hill area of the capital. Just five minutes after Rita passed by, shots were heard being fired in the residential street, and police officers rushed to the scene at around 2pm.

According to The Sun newspaper, it was an armed gang who opened fire in Colville Square, but other outlets report it was a sole shooter, who fired a weapon from its car and shot through a first floor window of a house in the area.

"On Wednesday, 15 March police were called shortly after 14:00hrs to a report of shots fired in Colville Gardens, W11," a police spokesperson said in a statement. "Local officers attended along with firearms officers and found no injured persons. There was evidence that a firearm had been discharged.

"A crime scene is currently in place and officers remain on scene. There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing."

London's Evening Standard newspaper reports that Rita had been visiting her model pal Alice Dellal, who lives in the area, as well as working out at the Bodyism gym around the corner from where the shooting took place.

Despite only narrowly avoiding the shooting, Rita didn't appear to be too traumatized as she stepped out in the capital on Wednesday night.

With a concerned look on her face, Rita opted for a red furry jacket, black leggings and white Yeezy Boost trainers as she left a recording studio after a late night session.

The Hot Right Now star also made no mention of her narrow escape on her social media, giving no updates since Tuesday (14Mar17) when she told fans she hopes they have a "good Tuesday", a day after tweeting: "I hope everyone has a blessed Monday and an amazing week!"

