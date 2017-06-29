Rita Ora rocks Gothic vibe at Serpentine Gallery party

Share

Rita Ora rocked a monochromatic Chanel ensemble at the star-studded gala on Wednesday night (28Jun17).

Rita Ora went for a Gothic vibe when she stepped out at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party.

The singer attended the star-studded bash held at Kensington Gardens in London on Wednesday night (28Jun17), where she rocked a black velvet dress which flattered her curves.

Rita's Chanel number featured a high neckline and long sleeves as well as a bejeweled black belt to cinch in her waist, while she swept her blonde hair back into a high ponytail which she tied with a black ribbon. To top off the ensemble, she added sparkly accessories into her hair and lined her eyes with a bold swipe of liquid eyeliner, as well as a slick of dark red lipstick.

Yet the Radioactive hitmaker wasn't the only one to dazzle at the event, which was co-hosted by Chanel, as a number of other celebrities got dolled up for the night.

Charli XCX stood out in a white lace dress from Stella McCartney which had a high neckline, pleated skirt, and lace detailing. The British singer accessorized with a silver clutch purse and silver high heel sandals.

Claudia Schiffer sashayed into the event alongside Aquazzura footwear designer Edgardo Osorio, and looked beautiful in an ankle-grazing gold lurex gown from Chanel. The German model complemented her look with black pointed heels and a turquoise handbag.

Model Erin O'Connor stepped out in an eye-catching number too, wearing a rose pink dress with billowing sleeves from designer Emilia Wickstead. But unlike most of the guests, Erin shunned high heels in favor of some cool ruby red velvet sandals.

And Alice Dellal rocked a cool outfit too, sporting a fitted asymmetric black dress from Chanel which featured a brooch with the French brand's famed CC logo, as well as side split. The beauty completed her outfit with leopard print platform wedges.

