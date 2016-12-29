Rita Ora's stylist imposes jeggings wardrobe ban

Share

The new America's Next Top Model host continues to impress with her daring taste in clothes.

Rita Ora's stylist Jason Rembert will not allow any of his clients to own a pair of jeggings.

The celebrity dresser has been working with the British singer for seven years and although he encourages her to take fashion risks, he has hard rules about what not to wear.

When asked what every woman should throw out of her wardrobe immediately during a recent chat with Billboard, Rembert replied, "Jeggings", referring to the popular legging and jean hybrid ladies across the world have been sporting in recent years.

Jason, 28, is one of the most sought after celebrity stylists in the world right now, citing Zayn Malik and up-and-coming rapper Anderson .Paak among his clients, but Rita will always be special because of her "unexpected, fun, daring," approach to clothes.

"She takes chances - each job is unique and special," he smiles.

He believes the new host of reality show America's Next Top Model's best look of 2016 was the gorgeous sequined, sparkly gown she wore to the 2016 Billboard Women in Music Awards earlier this month (Dec16).

"The week before, Temperley London had a preview in L.A. that I attended," Jason recalls of the inspiration behind the outfit. "I fell in love with a dress, and asked if they could send it for Billboard Women in Music.

"The color wave of the dress Rita wore on the carpet was custom and didn't show on the runway. Temperley London really knows how to make a woman feel beautiful, and it did just that."

Rembert was so impressed with the dazzle of that outfit, he suggests women follow suit when selecting what to wear for New Year's Eve.

"(Put on) something sparkly," he dares, "Take a chance!!"

