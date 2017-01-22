Rita Ora teases musical comeback

Rita Ora teases musical comeback
Rita Ora
Posted by Cover Media on January 22, 2017 at 11:30 am
Rita Ora likes to spend her money on clothes and skateboards.

Rita Ora’s next song will be part of the new Fifty Shades of Grey movie.

The erotic feature is back in cinemas in February (17) with Fifty Shades Darker, the follow up to the 2015 original starring Jamie Dornan as sexually dominant Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson as his love interest Anastasia Steele.

Rita shows off her acting chops in the franchise as Christian’s sister Mia, and she’s also put her vocals to good use for the accompanying album.

“I’ve recorded a song for the new Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack. It’s my first new song in a while, but I can’t say anything more than that yet,” she teased to Britain's Grazia magazine.

Rita, who hasn't released a track since 2015, didn’t elaborate if the song appears in Fifty Shades Darker, or next installment Fifty Shades Free which has already been filmed.

As well as her singing and acting commitments, Rita is also busy filming the new series of catwalk contest America’s Next Top Model, where she serves as host, and fronts campaigns for underwear brand Tezenis.

“People are always surprised by how hard I work. Today I was up at four am filming in Rome, then I got a flight to London this afternoon to perform at Tezenis, then I’m also flying to the States to host America's Next Top Model,” she sighed.

Her determination has paid off though, and when she does get some downtime she loves splashing her hard earned cash.

“I spend a lot of money on clothes. Also, most people don’t this, but I really love skateboards. They are probably my biggest extravaganza,” she smiled.

© Cover Media

Related news

Rita Ora wishes she could dress 'like a dude' every day

Posted on 23/12/2016
Rita Ora's love of fashion was inspired by her mother Vera, who is "sleek, stylish and glamorous".

Rita Ora's stylist imposes jeggings wardrobe ban

Posted on 29/12/2016
The new America's Next Top Model host continues to impress with her daring taste in clothes.

Rita Ora: 'My body's not perfect'

Posted on 05/01/2017
The singer and TV personality always feels better about life after dancing and hiking with friends.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Top 5 Movies About Jamaica

All photo albums

Facebook