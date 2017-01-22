Rita Ora teases musical comeback

Share

Rita Ora likes to spend her money on clothes and skateboards.

Rita Ora’s next song will be part of the new Fifty Shades of Grey movie.

The erotic feature is back in cinemas in February (17) with Fifty Shades Darker, the follow up to the 2015 original starring Jamie Dornan as sexually dominant Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson as his love interest Anastasia Steele.

Rita shows off her acting chops in the franchise as Christian’s sister Mia, and she’s also put her vocals to good use for the accompanying album.

“I’ve recorded a song for the new Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack. It’s my first new song in a while, but I can’t say anything more than that yet,” she teased to Britain's Grazia magazine.

Rita, who hasn't released a track since 2015, didn’t elaborate if the song appears in Fifty Shades Darker, or next installment Fifty Shades Free which has already been filmed.

As well as her singing and acting commitments, Rita is also busy filming the new series of catwalk contest America’s Next Top Model, where she serves as host, and fronts campaigns for underwear brand Tezenis.

“People are always surprised by how hard I work. Today I was up at four am filming in Rome, then I got a flight to London this afternoon to perform at Tezenis, then I’m also flying to the States to host America's Next Top Model,” she sighed.

Her determination has paid off though, and when she does get some downtime she loves splashing her hard earned cash.

“I spend a lot of money on clothes. Also, most people don’t this, but I really love skateboards. They are probably my biggest extravaganza,” she smiled.

