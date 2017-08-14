Rita Ora took nail art to a whole new level at Teen Choice Awards

Share

The singer had tiny pictures of Kate Moss, Sarah Jessica Parker and Snoop Dogg on her nails.

Rita Ora paid homage to her style icons and musical heroes with her nail art at Sunday’s (13Aug17) Teen Choice Awards.

The British singer, who performed new track Your Song at the A-list awards bash, took to Instagram before she walked the blue carpet at the Galen Centre in California to show off her nude nails adorned with faces.

Tiny pictures of Kate Moss, Snoop Dogg and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City alter ego Carrie Bradshaw graced her talons, along with cute cupcakes. Music rivals Biggie Smalls and Tupac also got the nail art treatment, courtesy of Los Angeles based manicure artist Britney Tokyo.

Rita also wowed in the wardrobe department, opting for a plunging fuchsia pink Alexandre Vauthier dress and strappy Jimmy Choo heels. She completed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewels and a green tinge running through her hair.

Paris Jackson made a splash in the style stakes, and channeled a pretty floral look for the big event. The long Zimmermann dress, which fell to her shins, was more demure than her recent rock chic looks, and Paris finished the elegant ensemble with Elisabetta Franchi shoes and a stunning bronze eyes and brown lip.

Teen star Millie Bobby Brown went for an edgy look, adding a pair of oval sunglasses to her yellow Kenzo dress. Keeping things youthful, the 13-year-old Stranger Things actress opted for a girly plaited hair look and minimal make-up. Her glam squad included hair stylist Blake Erik and make-up artist Rachel Goodwin.

