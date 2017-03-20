Rita Ora upgrades in-house security following burglary - report

Share

Charaf Elmoudden broke into the house and stole $250,000 (£200,000) worth of goods while Rita Ora and her sister Elena were sleeping.

Rita Ora has reportedly overhauled security at her north London home because she is still "shaken up" by her 2015 burglary ordeal.

The Hot Right Now singer and her sister Elena were sleeping in the $1.6 million (£1.3 million) property in November, 2015 when Charaf Elmoudden, 26, broke into the house and stole $250,000 (£200,000) worth of goods, including designer clothes and accessories, phones, perfume and computers.

Rita gave evidence during his trial and he was found guilty and sentenced to five years in prison in June (16), but Rita has been struggling to put the incident behind her and has reportedly made serious upgrades to the security at the home.

According to Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, she has employed a team of specialists to come in and install CCTV cameras, a high specification intruder alarm, electronic gates and motion lights as well as a $250,000 state-of-the-art panic room outside her bedroom.

"Rita is still incredibly shaken-up, and continues to have horrendous nightmares about the burglary," a friend said. "Although the perpetrator is in prison, it has not eased her peace of mind and she has been living in almost constant fear that something similar would happen again."

Explaining the panic room, they added, "At the press of a button, a huge steel wall slides down from the ceiling blocking her off from any intruders. From here, she can call police and any would-be burglars cannot touch her. It was expensive, but you cannot put a price on safety."

In 2015, Elena woke up to find Elmoudden in her bedroom. She ran up to Rita's room, where they called the police. Her tearful call to emergency services was played in court, causing Rita to break down in tears.

Elmoudden was allegedly joined by an accomplice and they both fled the scene before officers arrived. Elmoudden was identified after officers released surveillance images and Elena picked him out of a line-up.

© Cover Media