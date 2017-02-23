Rita Ora went for glossy wet look hair at the BRITs

Rita Ora went for glossy wet look hair at the BRITs
Rita Ora
Posted by Cover Media on February 23, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Charles Worthington brand ambassador Ken O’Rourke has shared his step-by-step guide on how he achieved Rita Ora's BRITs hairstyle.

Rita Ora was given a wet and glossy hair makeover at Tuesday night’s (22Feb17) BRIT Awards.

The British singer donned an army inspired camouflage print gown and matching jacket by couture designer Alexandre Vauthier for the occasion.

Charles Worthington brand ambassador Ken O’Rourke was the man behind her hairstyle, and he shared the look on his Instagram page.

“#ritaora #brits wet gloosy (sic) hair for the evening changing things up keeping it #modern #lots of product @cwhairlondon hair oil plenty of it #diamondshine gloss spray and plenty of it finished off with #diamondshine hairspray to hold it always a pleasure working with this gorgeous lady,” he posted next to a photo of Rita.

He also opened up to Cover Media about how he achieved the style, which included hair extensions.

“Step one, on dry hair apply Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Body Booster Mousse from roots to mid lengths and ends and blow dry in to create an even texture,” he explained. “Step two, saturate hair with Charles Worthington Moisture Seal Hair Oil to create a wet look and bring out the natural wave in her hair.

“Step three, smooth hair back off the face using a Mason Pearson Bristle Brush and use fingers to ruffle through mid-lengths and ends to create an effortless effect. Step four, secure this look in place with lashings of Charles Worthington Diamond Shine All Over Gloss Spray for maximum shine without weighing hair down for a sleek radiant finish.”

Rita, who has taken over from Tyra Banks as the host of America’s Next Top Model, was clearly pleased with her overall look, taking to her own Instagram account to share snaps from the big night.

“Brits 2017 and thank you my dearest @alexandrevauthier for letting me be the first to wear your finale piece on the red carpet!! ADORED IT!! Love you!!,” she gushed.

© Cover Media

Related news

Amy Adams' BAFTAs hairstylist explains her 'unique' rope braid

Posted on 13/02/2017
Charles Worthington brand ambassador Ken O’Rourke is the man behind Amy Adams' chic BAFTAs hair.

David Bowie posthumously triumphs at 2017 BRIT Awards

Posted on 22/02/2017
The winners of the 2017 BRIT Awards have been announced.

Adele gushes about 'best year yet' as she takes home BRIT Award

Posted on 23/02/2017
Adele has enjoyed huge success with her latest album 25, which also saw her take home five gongs at the recent Grammy Awards.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Woman's Transformation Proves Weight is Just a Number

All photo albums

Facebook