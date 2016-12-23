Rita Ora wishes she could dress 'like a dude' every day

Share

Rita Ora's love of fashion was inspired by her mother Vera, who is "sleek, stylish and glamorous".

Rita Ora would dress "like a dude every day" if she could.

The 26-year-old singer is known for her sexy ensembles, frequently flaunting her figure in flesh-baring outfits.

However, when it comes to the style she favors on a daily basis, Rita is all about the androgynous look.

"If I could dress like a dude every day I would," she told Paper magazine. "But I love beauty.

"I like being beautiful, but I like doing it in my way. I think that's what's important. Anyone can wear clothes; it's just about how you wear them and how you inspire people."

When it comes to her own fashion inspirations, Rita's mother Vera is the top of her list. Vera has hit headlines when she has attended events with her superstar daughter, thanks to her glamorous appearance, and Rita insists she has been like that as long as she can remember.

"It all started with my mom's wardrobe. She's very extravagant, and she thinks she's a star in her own right," the Hot Right Now hitmaker laughed. "She's all about glamour - she's extremely sleek and stylish. She had these flowing dresses and suit pants with a white, crisp shirt and always wore Chanel No. 5 perfume.

"When I got older, I started to kind of explore and do research, collecting magazines and making collages of things. But I shared a room with my sister who wasn't really interested in all that stuff, so it was trying to shove everything into one corner."

While she is up for trying out most trends, there is one that Rita will never wear - ballet flats.

"They're disgraceful," she said. "I just find them so unflattering. It looks like you dipped your foot halfway in goo and then pulled it out. Where's the support? Where's the structure? Where's the sexiness of it? At least a sneaker is sexy!"

