Riz Ahmed: 'Working with Lena Dunham is a crazy experience'

Share

Riz Ahmed has thanked Lena Dunham for casting him in Girls.

British actor Riz Ahmed was intimidated by Girls creator Lena Dunham's frenzied directorial style.

Riz starred as surfing instructor Paul-Louis in the premiere of its sixth and final season of Lena's hit U.S. TV series on Sunday (12Feb17).

As he was playing Lena's character Hannah's love interest in the show, the Star Wars actor filmed sex scenes with her.

However, rather than getting intimate, what really concerned him was keeping up with the writer, director, and actress on set.

"Lena, you can't tell her to slow down," he told Britain's Refinery29 website. "She's writing, directing, producing, acting, and she's improvising completely new dialogue from one scene to the next as well. It's kind of mind-blowing (and) really, really inspirational, and intimidating as well."

Describing her working style he added, "Listen, you've got to see her at work. It's kind of crazy. She's going, 'Okay, you have to change your performance like this, camera shot's moving like this, let's change this line over there, I'd like that light moved over there, next take', and she's changed all her dialogue. It's crazy. She's a force of nature."

Despite his struggles in keeping up with her on set, the 34-year-old Star Wars actor, who was speaking to the publication at the Elle Style Awards in London on Monday (13Feb17), thanked the Girls creator for giving him the chance to star in the acclaimed show.

"It was an amazing experience," he gushed. "I'm really grateful to her for reaching out to me. She could have had anyone she wants on that show, so I'm grateful to be a part of it."

Girls' sixth season will finish in April (17), bringing the show to an end after five years.

© Cover Media