Rob Kardashian ‘fears custody battle over Dream’

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s split could impact on his relationship with baby Dream.

Rob Kardashian has reportedly turned to sister Kim Kardashian as he fears losing access to his four-month-old baby daughter Dream.

The reality star split from former fiancee Blac Chyna last month (Feb17), and the couple are now living apart and have cancelled their wedding plans.

Insiders have claimed to Heat magazine that a "heartbroken" Rob has turned to his sister for support as he fears he may have to fight for custody of his daughter, as Chyna is said to be keeping Rob at arm's length from her and the baby.

"Rob's heartbroken and Kim can't stand to see him spiral into depression again," the insider told the British publication. "She's warned him about reconciling with Blac. She's told him the best thing he can do is focus on his daughter, which Rob agrees with."

Despite the pair going through numerous splits, this time it appears to be for real, with Chyna reportedly ditching her engagement ring, and she was recently spotted cosying up to singer Quincy Combs.

The pair are supposed to be co-parenting Dream, however, Rob is fearful things may change but big sister Kim is ready to galvanize all the legal support he needs to fight any impending custody battle.

"Kim's secretly offered to help out getting the best legal advice and do whatever it takes to prove he's a responsible father," added the source. "Rob really appreciates this, as he says his worst nightmare is the idea of being kept away from his baby."

Prior to the pair’s February split, the two also parted ways in December, and at the time both Rob and Chyna used their social media accounts to document the break-up, with Chyna telling fans on Instagram she had dumped Rob and taken Dream with her, implying he may have been responsible for a social media hack attack on her accounts which saw private messages leaked. Rob's issues are said to have been the main reason that Chyna wanted to end their romance.

"They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off," a source close to Rob told People.com last month (Feb17). "They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time."

© Cover Media