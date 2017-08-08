  • Home
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna delay hearing to 'work toward a resolution'

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Posted by Cover Media on August 8, 2017 at 11:30 am
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are attempting to work through their issues without involving the court.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have pushed back their scheduled court hearing in a bid to work through their issues on their own.

The former couple, who called time on their relationship in February (17), have been hitting headlines in recent months due to Rob's "revenge porn" attack on Chyna after she sent him a video of herself in bed with another man.

Following the incident, which saw Rob post several explicit pictures of Chyna online as well as make claims that she had cheated on him, taken drugs and had plastic surgery, the former stripper was granted a restraining order against her ex.

Rob and Chyna had been due back in court on Tuesday for a hearing about the status of the order, but Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom told Us Weekly magazine that the exes had made the decision to delay it until 18 September.

"We are working toward a resolution and wanted a little bit more time to see if we can get there,” Bloom said. "If we can't, we are ready willing and able to go forward with the hearing on September 18."

The restraining order bans Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Rob from getting within 100 yards of Chyna, while also preventing him from sharing pictures or videos of her on social media. However, despite the order, the former pair have been successfully co-parenting their eight-month-old daughter Dream, according to reports.

"They co-parent pretty well in terms of scheduling," a source told Us Weekly. "They split the time pretty equally based on each other’s schedule. They have two nannies that alternate, so that also makes it incredibly easy. A nanny is with Dream 100 per cent of the time, even when she’s sleeping. It’s 24-hour care for Dream."

Chyna took to Instagram to share a cute picture of her little girl on Monday, announcing that the tot already has six teeth.

Alongside the smiley snap of her child, Chyna wrote: "Dream has 6 teeth!! #CallTheToothFairy #I(heart)HerGap."

© Cover Media

