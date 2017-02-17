Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna split - report

Posted by Cover Media on February 17, 2017 at 8:30 am
Blac Chyna is said to have ended her relationship with Rob Kardashian after growing tired of the reality star's issues.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reportedly called time on their one-year relationship and engagement.

The reality stars began dating in January, 2016, and their fast-paced relationship saw them get engaged in April, the model announce her pregnancy in May, and the couple welcome daughter Dream in November (16).

But now, after a brief split last December (16), the pair has allegedly once again broken up, and this time it seems like it might be for good.

"They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off," a source close to Rob told People.com. "They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time."

The pair's December (16) split saw both Rob and Chyna use their social media accounts to document the break-up, with Chyna telling fans on Instagram she had dumped Rob and taken Dream with her, implying he may have been responsible for a social media hack attack on her accounts which saw private messages leaked.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Rob initially responded to Chyna's outburst, claiming he "can't believe she really hurt me this way", but he later saw the error of his ways and returned to Instagram to apologize for his behavior. He also told fans he was determined to get professional help so he could work to mend his relationship.

However, his issues are said to have been the main reason that Chyna wanted to end their romance.

"Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues," the source added to People. "He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family."

Now the former couple is apparently trying to move on with their lives. While they formerly lived together, they are now reportedly "living separately", with the insider adding: "Chyna is keeping Rob at arm’s length, both from the baby and from her."

© Cover Media

